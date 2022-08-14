Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

