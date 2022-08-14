Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,043. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

