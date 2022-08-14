Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

