Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

