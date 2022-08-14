Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.58 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. B. Riley lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

