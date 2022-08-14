Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE NI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

