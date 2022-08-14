Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 304,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Yelp by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

