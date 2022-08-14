Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.69 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,338.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

