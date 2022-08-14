Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.72 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

