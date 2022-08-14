Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 1.6 %

CMA opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.