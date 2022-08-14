Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,118 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

