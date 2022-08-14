Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

