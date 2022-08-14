Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Calix stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.