Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 376 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

