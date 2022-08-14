Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,113 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.