Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,441 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,646,983 shares in the company, valued at $462,258,783.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,782,488 shares of company stock valued at $61,333,402 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

