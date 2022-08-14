Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 153 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
