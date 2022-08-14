Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,838 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KAR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Insider Transactions at KAR Auction Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.