Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 200 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

