Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 203 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

