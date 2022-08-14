Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,205 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.22 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

