Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,597 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 760.08%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.