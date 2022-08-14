Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,036 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

