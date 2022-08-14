Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,222 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.