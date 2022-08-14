Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 374 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Innospec by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 7,529.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.14. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

