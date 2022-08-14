Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 418 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Price Performance

MANT stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ManTech International

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.



ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

