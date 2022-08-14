Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,881 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

