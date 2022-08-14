Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 497 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMP stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.