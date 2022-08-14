Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,295 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 217,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,745,481 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 195,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.