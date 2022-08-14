Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 587 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

