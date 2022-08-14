Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 602 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

