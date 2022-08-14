Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 689 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPX Price Performance

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.