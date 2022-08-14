Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 70 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COKE stock opened at $503.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
