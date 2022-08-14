Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 821 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

