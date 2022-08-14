Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

