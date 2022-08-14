Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 293,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XHR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

