Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

