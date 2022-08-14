Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.89 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

