Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

