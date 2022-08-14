Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
TBVPF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.