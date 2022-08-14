The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $651.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.24.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.