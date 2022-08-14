The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of CG stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

