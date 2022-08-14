The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000.

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

