The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $44.46.
About Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
