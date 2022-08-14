The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.