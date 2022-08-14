The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 16,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $350.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

