The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

