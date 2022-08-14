Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of THNCF stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THNCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

