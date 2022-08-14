thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TYEKF stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.