Tigress Financial Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Lyft Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $47,505,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.