Tigress Financial Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $47,505,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

